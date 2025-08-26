Previous
Inside Looking Out by bkbinthecity
276 / 365

Inside Looking Out

This picture was taken from inside the mouth of Tyra the T Rex. It is 82 ft to the top but offers a great view
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Carole Sandford ace
Not something you can say you do every day! That’s a fab view!
August 30th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Good pov
August 30th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
Awesome! I have taken a similar picture or two over the years ☺️ (I have an aunt and uncle not too far from Drumheller)

I thought I'd heard that Tyra was set to close, but I hope that was just an ugly rumour!
August 30th, 2025  
