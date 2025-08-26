Sign up
276 / 365
Inside Looking Out
This picture was taken from inside the mouth of Tyra the T Rex. It is 82 ft to the top but offers a great view
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
3
3
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5606
photos
307
followers
480
following
75% complete
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
289
5036
276
290
5037
277
291
5038
Carole Sandford
ace
Not something you can say you do every day! That’s a fab view!
August 30th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Good pov
August 30th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Awesome! I have taken a similar picture or two over the years ☺️ (I have an aunt and uncle not too far from Drumheller)
I thought I'd heard that Tyra was set to close, but I hope that was just an ugly rumour!
August 30th, 2025
