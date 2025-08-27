Previous
Crossing Over by bkbinthecity
277 / 365

Crossing Over

After leaving Horsethief Canyon one must cross over thr Red Deer River. To do that one must take the Bleriot ferry. It had it's start in 1913
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marj ace
Lovely collage
August 30th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
And I've probably been on this ferry :-)
August 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 30th, 2025  
Heather ace
A great collage, Brian, to capture this part of your trip! A nice piece of history about the ferry too! Fav
August 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact