277 / 365
Crossing Over
After leaving Horsethief Canyon one must cross over thr Red Deer River. To do that one must take the Bleriot ferry. It had it's start in 1913
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
river
,
alberta
,
ferry
,
drumheller
Marj
ace
Lovely collage
August 30th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
And I've probably been on this ferry :-)
August 30th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 30th, 2025
Heather
ace
A great collage, Brian, to capture this part of your trip! A nice piece of history about the ferry too! Fav
August 30th, 2025
