Previous
278 / 365
Rural Alberta 3
This is a common scene this time of the year in rural Alberta. This was taken just looking south of Drumheller
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
scene
,
landscape
,
rural
,
hay
,
bales
Beverley
ace
Such a stunning view… very beautifully captured
September 3rd, 2025
