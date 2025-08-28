Previous
Rural Alberta 3 by bkbinthecity
Rural Alberta 3

This is a common scene this time of the year in rural Alberta. This was taken just looking south of Drumheller
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Beverley ace
Such a stunning view… very beautifully captured
September 3rd, 2025  
