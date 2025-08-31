Sign up
Nine Bridges To Wayne Part 3
Here is the last set of bridges l crossed on my way to Wayne Alberta
31st August 2025
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
architecture
bridges
Beverley
Looks like your alone … ahhh I spot one car.
Beautiful space with magnificent views
