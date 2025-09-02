Sign up
283 / 365
Sit And Relax
Here was a peaceful spot for people who wanted to just sit and relax
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana
ace
How beautiful, a perfect spot.
September 17th, 2025
Heather
ace
A nice spot under the big tree!
September 17th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Great spot
September 17th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Perfect picnic spot under the trees!
September 17th, 2025
