Twin Spires by bkbinthecity
285 / 365

Twin Spires

Located across the river is St Patrick's Parish. Built between 1912-1914 it is by far Medicine Hat's most well known landmark
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of the beautiful spires.
September 19th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
I love the way they stand out so beautifully!
September 19th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful.
September 19th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Like the juxtaposition of spires and trees
September 19th, 2025  
