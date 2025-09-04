Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
285 / 365
Twin Spires
Located across the river is St Patrick's Parish. Built between 1912-1914 it is by far Medicine Hat's most well known landmark
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5630
photos
304
followers
474
following
78% complete
View this month »
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Latest from all albums
297
5044
284
298
5045
285
299
5046
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
Album 3
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
architecture
,
building
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of the beautiful spires.
September 19th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
I love the way they stand out so beautifully!
September 19th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful.
September 19th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Like the juxtaposition of spires and trees
September 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close