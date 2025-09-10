Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
291 / 365
A Call To Worship
One of the main buildings in most HBC Fur Trading Posts was the Chapel. Here is the replica of the the one at the Fort Museum. Most of them were run by the Methodist Church
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5648
photos
303
followers
472
following
79% complete
View this month »
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
Latest from all albums
303
5050
290
304
5051
291
305
5052
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Album 3
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
museum
,
architecture
,
building
,
chapel
,
fort
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close