Previous
A Call To Worship by bkbinthecity
291 / 365

A Call To Worship

One of the main buildings in most HBC Fur Trading Posts was the Chapel. Here is the replica of the the one at the Fort Museum. Most of them were run by the Methodist Church
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
79% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact