293 / 365
Close Up
Here is a close up of the riders in the arena prior to the Musical Ride
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
ride
horses
musical
rcmp
Beverley
ace
Lovely capture of the action…
September 24th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture
September 24th, 2025
