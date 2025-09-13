Sign up
294 / 365
Crossing Over
Getting to Lundbreck Falls from the main highway one needs to cross over the river using this bridge
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
bridge
river
scenery
Josie Gilbert
ace
Lovely shot.
September 25th, 2025
