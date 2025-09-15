Previous
Windsor Hotel Murals 2 by bkbinthecity
Windsor Hotel Murals 2

Here is mural 2 in the windows of the Windsor Hotel in Lundbreck
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Marj ace
Both murals are lovely
September 26th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful mural
September 26th, 2025  
