Fort MacCleod Walking Tour 6 by bkbinthecity
298 / 365

Fort MacCleod Walking Tour 6

Not in downtown Fort MacCleod but still l chose to include it in the Walking Tour. This is the Holy Cross Catholic Church
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely building - all clean lines !
September 29th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Nice church.
September 29th, 2025  
