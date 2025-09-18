Previous
Next
Rural Alberta by bkbinthecity
299 / 365

Rural Alberta

I enjoyed the opportunity to visit many of the small towns along the way. Here is Barons, Alberta. It was named after a Canadian Pacific Railway employee
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact