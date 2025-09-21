Previous
What's Up Doc by bkbinthecity
301 / 365

What's Up Doc

Here is a mural in Vulcan showing all of the different ships doctors on the show over the years
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice one. Well seen!!!!
October 2nd, 2025  
