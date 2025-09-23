Sign up
Inside The Schoolhouse
Here is the inside of the 1906 one room Schoolhouse in Nanton Alberta. Serves as the Visitor Centre
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
309
Tags
school
,
architecture
,
building
