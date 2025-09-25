Previous
Welcome by bkbinthecity
305 / 365

Welcome

Most cities towns and villages have signs welcoming people. The one in Viking Alberta has one featuring a hockey stick and puck. That is because the Sutter Brothers, seven in total, all played in the National Hockey League at one point or another
25th September 2025

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell ace
Wow! Seven! All played in the NHL? That's amazing! Cool sign!
October 6th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
I remember the Sutters!
October 6th, 2025  
