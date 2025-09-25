Sign up
305 / 365
Welcome
Most cities towns and villages have signs welcoming people. The one in Viking Alberta has one featuring a hockey stick and puck. That is because the Sutter Brothers, seven in total, all played in the National Hockey League at one point or another
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5712
photos
304
followers
471
following
85% complete
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
324
5072
311
325
5073
312
326
5074
Tags
sign
,
alberta
,
welcome
,
viking
Thom Mitchell
ace
Wow! Seven! All played in the NHL? That's amazing! Cool sign!
October 6th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
I remember the Sutters!
October 6th, 2025
