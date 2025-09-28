Sign up
300 / 365
Chinatown
West Edmonton Mall has a small Chinatown located in Phase Three of the Mall
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Album 3
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
29th September 2025 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mall
,
chinese
,
dragon
,
west
,
edmonton
Heather
ace
How cool is that! Love the trees and the dragon overhead! Fav
September 30th, 2025
