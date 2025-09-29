Previous
Oil Drops Keep FallingOn Their Head by bkbinthecity
302 / 365

Oil Drops Keep FallingOn Their Head

This work of art has been in the Mall since it opened. Represents the Oil Industry in the Province of Alberta
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great pov to capture this delightful scene ! I like it very much !
September 30th, 2025  
Monica
I really like your pov
September 30th, 2025  
