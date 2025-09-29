Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
302 / 365
Oil Drops Keep FallingOn Their Head
This work of art has been in the Mall since it opened. Represents the Oil Industry in the Province of Alberta
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5681
photos
304
followers
471
following
82% complete
View this month »
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
Latest from all albums
314
5061
301
315
5062
302
316
5063
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Album 3
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
29th September 2025 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mall
,
art
,
sculpture
,
west
,
edmonton
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great pov to capture this delightful scene ! I like it very much !
September 30th, 2025
Monica
I really like your pov
September 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close