Previous
307 / 365
Floral Artwork
Another beautiful piece of artwork in West Edmonton Mall is this floral sculpture of a peacock
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
84% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Album 3
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
29th September 2025 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
sculpture
,
artwork
