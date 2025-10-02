Sign up
310 / 365
Going For A Swim
Here is a look at the Water Park in West Edmonton Mall. Always quite popular
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album 3
Album 3
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
29th September 2025 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
mall
,
park
,
west
,
edmonton
Heather
Incredible! Not only a skating rink, but a pool too!
October 5th, 2025
Danette Thompson
Fascinating
October 5th, 2025
Kathy
I remember seeing this many years ago. They had built something similar in a larger city close to here in one of the hotels.
October 5th, 2025
JackieR
That's huuuuuuge
October 5th, 2025
Marj
Fun !
October 5th, 2025
