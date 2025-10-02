Previous
Going For A Swim by bkbinthecity
310 / 365

Going For A Swim

Here is a look at the Water Park in West Edmonton Mall. Always quite popular
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Heather ace
Incredible! Not only a skating rink, but a pool too!
October 5th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Fascinating
October 5th, 2025  
Kathy ace
I remember seeing this many years ago. They had built something similar in a larger city close to here in one of the hotels.
October 5th, 2025  
JackieR ace
That's huuuuuuge
October 5th, 2025  
Marj ace
Fun !
October 5th, 2025  
