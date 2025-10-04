Sign up
314 / 365
Have A Seat
The Victoria Promenade is a great place to enjoy the Edmonton river valley
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
86% complete
Tags
benches
,
edmonton
,
promenade
Marj
ace
Inviting rhythm of bench repetition giving a sense of direction.
October 7th, 2025
