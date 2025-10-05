Previous
Cruising The Avenue by bkbinthecity
315 / 365

Cruising The Avenue

While walking on Whyte Avenue the other day l spotted this car. Definitely a beautiful looking car
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
Good spotting, Brian! It's clearly in good shape.
October 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact