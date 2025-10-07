Previous
Next
Flower Shopping by bkbinthecity
317 / 365

Flower Shopping

A local flower shop in Edmonton has a vending machine set up in Kingsway Mall. Definitely a first for me
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Well that's novel!! Better than a petrol station!!
October 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact