318 / 365
Providing Space
Kingsway Garden Mall provides space for companies to set up Pop Up Shops in the Mall. Nothing at the moment but I like the background
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5730
photos
302
followers
470
following
87% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
Album 3
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
9th October 2025 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mall
,
artwork
