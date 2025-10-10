Sign up
320 / 365
Stepping On Down
Here are a set of steps that took me down to the Mill Creek Ravine
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
landscape
,
steps
,
ravine
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great pov. Your exercise for the day !! I am afraid I should be just looking at them !!
October 11th, 2025
