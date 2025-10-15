Previous
Roger's Place by bkbinthecity
Roger's Place

At the north end of the Fourth Street Promenade in downtown Edmonton is Roger's Place. Home to the Edmonton Oilers and the Edmonton Oil Kings. It also hosts numerous concerts throughout the year. It has been open since September 2016
Dixie Goode ace
Oh, ice hockey! When I was growing up the only professional team anywhere close to me was on the Canadian hockey league. At the time they were the Billings, Montana bighorns and they played at Metra
October 23rd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Interesting!
October 23rd, 2025  
