Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
325 / 365
Roger's Place
At the north end of the Fourth Street Promenade in downtown Edmonton is Roger's Place. Home to the Edmonton Oilers and the Edmonton Oil Kings. It also hosts numerous concerts throughout the year. It has been open since September 2016
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5751
photos
300
followers
469
following
89% complete
View this month »
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
Latest from all albums
337
5085
324
338
5086
325
339
5087
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Album 3
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
18th October 2025 5:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
arena
,
architecture
,
building
,
edmonton
Dixie Goode
ace
Oh, ice hockey! When I was growing up the only professional team anywhere close to me was on the Canadian hockey league. At the time they were the Billings, Montana bighorns and they played at Metra
October 23rd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Interesting!
October 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close