Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
327 / 365
Signs Of The Season
Definitely tell when Autumn has arrived. The patio at the Birdog Cafe is empty
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5757
photos
297
followers
469
following
89% complete
View this month »
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
Latest from all albums
339
5087
326
340
5088
327
341
5089
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Album 3
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
18th October 2025 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
restaurant
,
patio
,
edmonton
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close