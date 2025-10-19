Sign up
Previous
329 / 365
Quiet Please
A look at the main Edmonton Public Library building downtown Edmonton
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
90% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
Album 3
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
18th October 2025 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
architecture
,
building
,
edmonton
Jerzy
ace
Great street/city capture.
November 10th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Not sure I like the outside but love what’s inside!
November 10th, 2025
