331 / 365
Downtown Art..Chinese Gardens
Edmonton's river valley is home to a multitude of parks. One of which the Louise McKinney Riverfront Park which happens to be home to the Chinese Memorial Garden
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
artwork
,
cityscape
,
murals
Babs
ace
What a beautiful mural
November 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful mural and colours.
November 22nd, 2025
Diane
ace
Great mural!
November 22nd, 2025
