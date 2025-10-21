Previous
Downtown Art..Chinese Gardens
Downtown Art..Chinese Gardens

Edmonton's river valley is home to a multitude of parks. One of which the Louise McKinney Riverfront Park which happens to be home to the Chinese Memorial Garden
bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Babs ace
What a beautiful mural
November 22nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful mural and colours.
November 22nd, 2025  
Diane ace
Great mural!
November 22nd, 2025  
