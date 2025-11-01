Previous
Winter In The City by bkbinthecity
341 / 365

Winter In The City

The Talus Dome covered in snow
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Wow, that is striking!
December 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
stunning….
December 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very awe inspiring
December 11th, 2025  
haskar ace
How wonderful!
December 11th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat image
December 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact