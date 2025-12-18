Previous
Deck The Mall 3 by bkbinthecity
342 / 365

Deck The Mall 3

A close up of the Christmas decorations on the Santa Maria in West Edmonton Mall
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful Christmas display…so eye catching
December 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely display with so much to see.
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact