Previous
Celebrating 3 by bkbinthecity
344 / 365

Celebrating 3

Since l won't be with my in-laws on Christmas we went out for dinner today after church and exchanged gifts
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
How nice! And two lovely shots (along with the others)! Fav
December 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
How lovely
December 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful to celebrate
December 22nd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks like you had a very nice gift exchange and meal.
December 22nd, 2025  
Dianne ace
Nice you were able to catch-up
December 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact