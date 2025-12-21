Sign up
344 / 365
Celebrating 3
Since l won't be with my in-laws on Christmas we went out for dinner today after church and exchanged gifts
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
christmas
,
family
Heather
ace
How nice! And two lovely shots (along with the others)! Fav
December 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
How lovely
December 22nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful to celebrate
December 22nd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like you had a very nice gift exchange and meal.
December 22nd, 2025
Dianne
ace
Nice you were able to catch-up
December 22nd, 2025
