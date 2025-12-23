Sign up
Previous
345 / 365
O Christmas Tree
Our little Christmas Tree at Lovedmonton Chapel in West Edmonton Mall
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
4
2
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5811
photos
290
followers
462
following
94% complete
Tags
christmas
,
decorations
J A Byrdlip
ace
Merry Christmas to you and yours.
December 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
A sparkling delight
December 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
May be little , but lovely and sparkly
December 23rd, 2025
