Previous
Christmas Conversation by bkbinthecity
346 / 365

Christmas Conversation

Visiting with one another is always a part of Christmas Eve. This year we had guests from Medicine Hat and Vancouver join us
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact