Previous
346 / 365
Christmas Conversation
Visiting with one another is always a part of Christmas Eve. This year we had guests from Medicine Hat and Vancouver join us
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
christmas
,
family
,
friends
