Previous
347 / 365
A Christmas Day Feast
Picture 1 is a cheese and crackers tray
Picture 2 is the main meal
Picture 3 is the dessert
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5817
photos
291
followers
465
following
95% complete
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
359
5107
346
360
5108
347
361
5109
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
Album 3
Tags
christmas
,
day
,
food
Diana
ace
Wonderful shots of this delicious feast.
December 26th, 2025
