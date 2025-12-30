Previous
Year In Review September 2025 by bkbinthecity
350 / 365

Year In Review September 2025

1. Giant Chess Piece Medicine Hat.

2. Lumbreck Falls Alberta.

3. NWMP Musical Ride Ft. MacLeod.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
95% complete

