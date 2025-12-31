Previous
Year In Review December 2025 by bkbinthecity
Year In Review December 2025

1. Christmas Tree West Edmonton Mall.

2. Christmas decorations Lovedmonton Chapel.

3. Christmas Tree Lovedmonton Chapel.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
January 1st, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely decorations.
January 1st, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Very nice.
January 1st, 2026  
