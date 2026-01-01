Previous
Foggy Day by bkbinthecity
352 / 365

Foggy Day

The first day of 2026 was cold snowy and foggy
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marj ace
Nice capture of fog in the distance
January 2nd, 2026  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Nice scenic but misty photo!
January 2nd, 2026  
Heather ace
A great capture of the river valley, Brian! The branches in the foreground give a nice depth to your shot. But it does look cold! Fav
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact