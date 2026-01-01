Sign up
352 / 365
Foggy Day
The first day of 2026 was cold snowy and foggy
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
3
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5832
photos
290
followers
465
following
96% complete
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Album 3
Tags
winter
,
weather
Marj
ace
Nice capture of fog in the distance
January 2nd, 2026
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Nice scenic but misty photo!
January 2nd, 2026
Heather
ace
A great capture of the river valley, Brian! The branches in the foreground give a nice depth to your shot. But it does look cold! Fav
January 2nd, 2026
