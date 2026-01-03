Sign up
Side Profile
Over the years l have featured Edmonton's City Hall many times. Here is a glimpse of the side entrance to the building
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
6
Album
Album 3
Camera
J1050
Taken
7th January 2012 6:01pm
Tags
nighttime
,
architecture
,
building
