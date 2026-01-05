Sign up
356 / 365
Waiting For Spring
Came across this scene walking through the river valley
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
snow
,
winter
Kathy
ace
The title is so appropriate.
January 6th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 6th, 2026
Al C
ace
Great winter scene and title
January 6th, 2026
Heather
ace
A pretty snowy scene! It looks great in b/w, too! Fav
January 6th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awww
January 6th, 2026
