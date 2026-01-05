Previous
Waiting For Spring by bkbinthecity
356 / 365

Waiting For Spring

Came across this scene walking through the river valley
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
97% complete

Photo Details

Kathy ace
The title is so appropriate.
January 6th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 6th, 2026  
Al C ace
Great winter scene and title
January 6th, 2026  
Heather ace
A pretty snowy scene! It looks great in b/w, too! Fav
January 6th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awww
January 6th, 2026  
