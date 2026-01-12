Previous
The End by bkbinthecity
359 / 365

The End

This is at the West end of the Victoria Promenade
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Greeting leading line leading you right to the "finish line"!
January 13th, 2026  
Kathy ace
The curves make great leading lines. Good composition.
January 13th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great composition, leading line
January 13th, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice
January 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact