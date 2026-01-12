Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
359 / 365
The End
This is at the West end of the Victoria Promenade
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5853
photos
291
followers
464
following
98% complete
View this month »
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
Latest from all albums
371
5119
358
372
5120
359
373
5121
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Album 3
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
victoria
,
edmonton
,
promenade
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Greeting leading line leading you right to the "finish line"!
January 13th, 2026
Kathy
ace
The curves make great leading lines. Good composition.
January 13th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great composition, leading line
January 13th, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice
January 13th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close