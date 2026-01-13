Sign up
360 / 365
The Promenade
This is the last shot from my walk on the Victoria Promenade
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
victoria
,
edmonton
,
promenade
gloria jones
ace
Nice leading line
January 13th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice light
January 13th, 2026
