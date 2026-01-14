Previous
The Promenade by bkbinthecity
361 / 365

The Promenade

The Fourth Street Promenade downtown Edmonton is located in the Old Warehouse District
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely cityscape
January 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact