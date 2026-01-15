Sign up
Delicious
I ordered a California Sandwich for lunch. Turkey bacon lettuce tomatoes and guacamole. It was very good
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
food
,
lunch
,
sandwiches
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yes sounds like a California sandwich
January 17th, 2026
