Previous
Delicious by bkbinthecity
362 / 365

Delicious

I ordered a California Sandwich for lunch. Turkey bacon lettuce tomatoes and guacamole. It was very good
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
99% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes sounds like a California sandwich
January 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact