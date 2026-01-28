Sign up
363 / 365
Waiting For Spring
With all the snow this winter it will be awhile before anyone is having a picnic in the park
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5866
photos
290
followers
465
following
99% complete
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Album 3
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
park
,
edmonton
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks like a long wait Brian
January 28th, 2026
