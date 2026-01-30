Previous
Look Up by bkbinthecity
365 / 365

Look Up

Just a simple landscape shot in Emily Murphy Park in Edmonton's river valley
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Nice tree. It's well silhouetted by the bright background.
February 2nd, 2026  
An elegant tree
February 2nd, 2026  
