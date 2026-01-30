Sign up
365 / 365
Look Up
Just a simple landscape shot in Emily Murphy Park in Edmonton's river valley
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fifthteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
5872
photos
290
followers
465
following
100% complete
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
377
5126
364
378
5127
365
379
5128
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Album 3
Tags
park
,
landscape
Kathy
ace
Nice tree. It's well silhouetted by the bright background.
February 2nd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
An elegant tree
February 2nd, 2026
