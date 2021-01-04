Previous
1-4-21 wake up wonderland by bkp
1-4-21 wake up wonderland

How lovely to hear the plows at 6:45 am and not have to go anywhere!
Three good things:
1. Being retired
2. A large pot of coffee and a whole morning to drink it
3. I could just sit inside and wait for it to melt
Barbara Paquette

I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador.
