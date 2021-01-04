Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
4 / 365
1-4-21 wake up wonderland
How lovely to hear the plows at 6:45 am and not have to go anywhere!
Three good things:
1. Being retired
2. A large pot of coffee and a whole morning to drink it
3. I could just sit inside and wait for it to melt
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barbara Paquette
@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador.
4
photos
6
followers
3
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
4th January 2021 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close