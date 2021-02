2-11-21 so kissable

Watson has the most kissable snout. Right now, he is exhausted, Maximus went home at noon, and at 2:00, his friend Guiding Eyes for the Blind puppy Igloo has come for the weekend. I didn’t even bother vacuuming.

Three good things:

1. The playing is quieter with a female dog

2. She is kissable, too

3. She is so happy to be here again.