2-18-21 nice ice by bkp
49 / 365

2-18-21 nice ice

All the varied weather we have had has created some interesting lacy ice. Back to the iPhone. Turns out, after hours trying to get the new camera and the iPhone or iPad to re-establish a wireless connection, (unsuccessfully), it would have to be reconnected by Bluetooth EVERY time I want to transfer photos. Found that in the small print after two hours. My wifi connection attempts were similarly unsuccessful. I am not happy. However, three good things:
1. There is a lightning cable available to plug an SD card directly into my iPad
2. It is available on Amazon.
3. I have Amazon Prime, it should be here Sunday!
Barbara Paquette

@bkp
I am back after a few years off, looking forward to the challenge and fun! Retired and living with a goofy yellow Labrador in Upstate...
