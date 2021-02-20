Previous
2-20-21 curious co-pilot in the car wash by bkp
51 / 365

2-20-21 curious co-pilot in the car wash

Watson was excited and scared about the car wash, so he jumped from the back into the front seat for some moral support. I sent the new camera back today, the monitor kept blacking out, just as I would try to set the menu or focus the shot. Just too exasperating. Ordered a new battery for my old point and shoot, will try that for awhile.
Three good things:
1. A neighbor is making New England clam chowder and is bringing me over a bowl later
2. Another neighbor convinced me to go on a walk, despite the cold biting wind, now that I am home again in the warm, I am glad I went
3. A gas fireplace to take off the chill
Barbara Paquette

