3-9-21 Mr. and Mrs. Cardinal

The seed in her mouth is one that he had just fed her (a missed moment). Whenever you see one, the other is nearby. I hope they have a family this year.

Three good things:

1. 8:00 a.m. and it is already above freezing

2. My neighbor’s cat scooted in my front door this morning when I went to get yesterday’s mail, Watson was jowl deep in his breakfast and didn’t see her

3. She was very friendly and I picked her up and got her out the front door again before the dog realized it